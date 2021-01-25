Special Weather Statement issued January 25 at 9:56PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

A weakening frontal system will move across western Oregon and

southwest Washington Tuesday afternoon and evening. This front

will spread a widespread area of precipitation across most of the

area for a few hours beginning early afternoon Tuesday along the

coast, and spreading to areas farther east into the Cascades by

Tuesday evening.

With this system, there is a chance for snow at elevations below

500 ft in the Willamette Valley north of Salem, including the

greater Portland/Vancouver metro area beginning sometime mid to

late afternoon on Tuesday. Confidence is moderate to high that

areas in the Portland/Vancouver Metro will see a 1-3 hour period

of light to perhaps moderate snow. However, confidence is lower

in any appreciable accumulation amounts across the northern

Willamette Valley. Within the northern Willamette Valley and the

greater Portland/Vancouver metro area, the highest risk of

accumulating snow, perhaps up to an inch is expected in higher

elevations of the west hills, and the eastern suburbs east of

I-205, and also in areas of Clark County to the north and east of

Vancouver proper. These locations at elevations of 500-700 feet

and higher could see a slushy inch or two of accumulation. In

general, snow accumulation on roadways is expected to be minimal

to none, but bridges, overpasses, ramps, and other elevated or

exposed road surfaces are the locations most likely to see

accumulation, and possibly some local slick spots. Any snow in low

elevations below 500 feet should taper off to flurries or change

back to very light rain by late evening Tuesday.

Locations in the Coast Range and Cascades Foothills above 500 feet

could see 2 to 5 inches of accumulation. Higher elevations above

1200-1500 feet in the Coast Range and Cascades will likely see

even higher snow accumulations from 5 to 8 inches. With a general

1 to 4 inches of snow expected in the Columbia River Gorge and

Hood River Valley.

Anyone with travel plans Tuesday afternoon and evening should be

prepared for the possibility of winter driving conditions at low

elevations, with winter driving conditions a virtual certainty in

the mountains above 500-1000 feet elevation, and in the Columbia

River Gorge.

