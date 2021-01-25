Special Weather Statement issued January 25 at 9:56PM PST by NWS Portland OR
A weakening frontal system will move across western Oregon and
southwest Washington Tuesday afternoon and evening. This front
will spread a widespread area of precipitation across most of the
area for a few hours beginning early afternoon Tuesday along the
coast, and spreading to areas farther east into the Cascades by
Tuesday evening.
With this system, there is a chance for snow at elevations below
500 ft in the Willamette Valley north of Salem, including the
greater Portland/Vancouver metro area beginning sometime mid to
late afternoon on Tuesday. Confidence is moderate to high that
areas in the Portland/Vancouver Metro will see a 1-3 hour period
of light to perhaps moderate snow. However, confidence is lower
in any appreciable accumulation amounts across the northern
Willamette Valley. Within the northern Willamette Valley and the
greater Portland/Vancouver metro area, the highest risk of
accumulating snow, perhaps up to an inch is expected in higher
elevations of the west hills, and the eastern suburbs east of
I-205, and also in areas of Clark County to the north and east of
Vancouver proper. These locations at elevations of 500-700 feet
and higher could see a slushy inch or two of accumulation. In
general, snow accumulation on roadways is expected to be minimal
to none, but bridges, overpasses, ramps, and other elevated or
exposed road surfaces are the locations most likely to see
accumulation, and possibly some local slick spots. Any snow in low
elevations below 500 feet should taper off to flurries or change
back to very light rain by late evening Tuesday.
Locations in the Coast Range and Cascades Foothills above 500 feet
could see 2 to 5 inches of accumulation. Higher elevations above
1200-1500 feet in the Coast Range and Cascades will likely see
even higher snow accumulations from 5 to 8 inches. With a general
1 to 4 inches of snow expected in the Columbia River Gorge and
Hood River Valley.
Anyone with travel plans Tuesday afternoon and evening should be
prepared for the possibility of winter driving conditions at low
elevations, with winter driving conditions a virtual certainty in
the mountains above 500-1000 feet elevation, and in the Columbia
River Gorge.
