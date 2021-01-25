Wind Advisory issued January 25 at 9:39PM PST until January 27 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected, peaking late Tuesday evening into the early morning
of Wednesday.
* WHERE…Lake County along Highway 31 between Silver Lake and
Valley Falls, and 395 from Valley Falls northward.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday to 7 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow with these winds is expected to be
relatively light, with new snow amounts of 2 inches or less
expected. The combination of the wind and snow will cause
reductions in visibility, at time, making travel more difficult.
Be prepared for wintry travel.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.