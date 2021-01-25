Wind Advisory issued January 25 at 9:39PM PST until January 27 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected, peaking late Tuesday evening into the early morning

of Wednesday.

* WHERE…Lake County along Highway 31 between Silver Lake and

Valley Falls, and 395 from Valley Falls northward.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday to 7 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow with these winds is expected to be

relatively light, with new snow amounts of 2 inches or less

expected. The combination of the wind and snow will cause

reductions in visibility, at time, making travel more difficult.

Be prepared for wintry travel.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.