Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 12:59PM PST until January 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

…Heavy Snow Likely Across Much of Siskiyou County and portions

of Josephine and eastern Curry Counties Tuesday and Wednesday…

A strong, wet and cold low pressure system is expected to bring

heavy snow to much of Siskiyou County, especially the Mount Shasta

area, Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected in

Josephine and eastern Curry counties as well for elevations above

1500 feet.

* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting

to 30 to 45 mph in the valleys and 60 mph over the mountains.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County including Adin, Day and

portions of route 139 and route 299 at Cedar Pass. In Oregon,

Northern and Eastern Klamath County including Chemult and

Highway 97, and Southwestern Lake County including Valley Falls

and Highways 395 and 140 at Warner Mountain Summit Pass.

* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…It is best to prepare for the expected

snowfall as soon as possible, as travel could be very

difficult. The heaviest snow will be Tuesday evening into

Tuesday night.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.