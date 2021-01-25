Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 12:59PM PST until January 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
…Heavy Snow Likely Across Much of Siskiyou County and portions
of Josephine and eastern Curry Counties Tuesday and Wednesday…
A strong, wet and cold low pressure system is expected to bring
heavy snow to much of Siskiyou County, especially the Mount Shasta
area, Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected in
Josephine and eastern Curry counties as well for elevations above
1500 feet.
* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting
to 30 to 45 mph in the valleys and 60 mph over the mountains.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County including Adin, Day and
portions of route 139 and route 299 at Cedar Pass. In Oregon,
Northern and Eastern Klamath County including Chemult and
Highway 97, and Southwestern Lake County including Valley Falls
and Highways 395 and 140 at Warner Mountain Summit Pass.
* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…It is best to prepare for the expected
snowfall as soon as possible, as travel could be very
difficult. The heaviest snow will be Tuesday evening into
Tuesday night.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.