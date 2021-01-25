Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 6:14PM PST until January 27 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW OVER PORTIONS OF EASTERN WASHINGTON AND
EASTERN OREGON TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY…
.A Pacific frontal system will bring widespread snow to eastern
Washington and eastern Oregon Tuesday night through Wednesday.
Some areas will have moderate to heavy snow during this time.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…John Day Basin.
* WHEN…From 8 PM Tuesday to 3 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
