Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 6:14PM PST until January 27 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

…MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW OVER PORTIONS OF EASTERN WASHINGTON AND

EASTERN OREGON TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY…

.A Pacific frontal system will bring widespread snow to eastern

Washington and eastern Oregon Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Some areas will have moderate to heavy snow during this time.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause blowing and

drifting of snow.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…From 8 PM Tuesday to 3 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.