Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 10:06AM PST until January 27 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8

inches by Wednesday morning. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Roads may be snow and ice covered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest precipitation can be

expected mid to late evening through early Wednesday morning.

Travel may be difficult.

Drivers should be prepared for icy or snow covered roads and

winter like driving conditions.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.