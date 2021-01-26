Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 10:39AM PST until January 27 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW OVER PORTIONS OF EASTERN WASHINGTON AND
EASTERN OREGON TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY…
.Moderate to locally heavy snow is expected tonight through
Wednesday across parts of south central WA south to the Eastern
Columbia River Gorge and across portions of the John Day Basin
and the John Day Highlands. Visibilities less than one mile are
anticipated at times as the Pacific system brings periods of snow
to eastern Washington and Oregon.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph with areas of blowing
snow.
* WHERE…John Day Basin.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.