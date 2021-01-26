Skip to Content
today at 10:54 pm
Published 1:58 pm

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 1:58PM PST until January 27 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4
inches.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. In
Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Roads may be snow or ice covered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest precipitation can be expected
between 4 pm and midnight.
Consider alternate routes as there may be delays at times.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

