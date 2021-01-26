Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 2:34PM PST until January 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

…Heavy Snow expected tonight into Wednesday in much of Siskiyou

County and portions of Josephine and eastern Curry Counties…

.A strong, wet and cold low pressure system is expected to bring

heavy snow to much of Siskiyou County, especially the Mount

Shasta area, this afternoon into Wednesday. Heavy snow is also

expected above 1500 feet in Josephine and eastern Curry counties.

Elsewhere, expect lighter snow to fall over the Cascades and

Siskiyous and elevations above 1500 feet west of the Cascades.

Snow levels could dip as low as 1000 feet during times of heavier

snow this evening. Mostly light snow amounts are also expected

east of the Cascades, but gusty winds combined with the snow will

make for hazardous driving conditions.

* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds

gusting to 30 to 45 mph in the valleys and 60 mph over the

mountains.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County including Adin, Day and

portions of route 139 and route 299 at Cedar Pass. In Oregon,

Northern and Eastern Klamath County including Chemult and

Highway 97, and Southwestern Lake County including Valley

Falls, Highway 395, and Highway 140 at Warner Mountain Summit

Pass.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…It is best to prepare for the expected

snowfall as soon as possible, as travel could be very

difficult. The heaviest snow will be this evening into tonight.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.