Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 2:34PM PST until January 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
…Heavy Snow expected tonight into Wednesday in much of Siskiyou
County and portions of Josephine and eastern Curry Counties…
.A strong, wet and cold low pressure system is expected to bring
heavy snow to much of Siskiyou County, especially the Mount
Shasta area, this afternoon into Wednesday. Heavy snow is also
expected above 1500 feet in Josephine and eastern Curry counties.
Elsewhere, expect lighter snow to fall over the Cascades and
Siskiyous and elevations above 1500 feet west of the Cascades.
Snow levels could dip as low as 1000 feet during times of heavier
snow this evening. Mostly light snow amounts are also expected
east of the Cascades, but gusty winds combined with the snow will
make for hazardous driving conditions.
* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds
gusting to 30 to 45 mph in the valleys and 60 mph over the
mountains.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County including Adin, Day and
portions of route 139 and route 299 at Cedar Pass. In Oregon,
Northern and Eastern Klamath County including Chemult and
Highway 97, and Southwestern Lake County including Valley
Falls, Highway 395, and Highway 140 at Warner Mountain Summit
Pass.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…It is best to prepare for the expected
snowfall as soon as possible, as travel could be very
difficult. The heaviest snow will be this evening into tonight.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.