Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 2:39AM PST until January 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

…Heavy Snow Likely Across Much of Siskiyou County and portions

of Josephine and eastern Curry Counties today and Wednesday…

A strong, wet and cold low pressure system is expected to bring

heavy snow to much of Siskiyou County, especially the Mount

Shasta area, this afternoon into Wednesday. Heavy snow is

expected above 1500 feet in Josephine and eastern Curry counties

as well.

* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds

gusting to 30 to 45 mph in the valleys and 60 mph over the

mountains.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County including Adin, Day and

portions of route 139 and route 299 at Cedar Pass. In Oregon,

Northern and Eastern Klamath County including Chemult and

Highway 97, and Southwestern Lake County including Valley Falls,

Highway 395, and Highway 140 at Warner Mountain Summit Pass.

* WHEN…From noon today to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…It is best to prepare for the expected

snowfall as soon as possible, as travel could be very difficult.

The heaviest snow will be this evening into tonight.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.