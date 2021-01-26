Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 4:26AM PST until January 27 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches
by Wednesday morning. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Roads may be snow and ice covered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest precipitation can be expected
mid to late evening through early Wednesday morning.
Travel may be difficult.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
