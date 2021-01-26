Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 4:26AM PST until January 27 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches

by Wednesday morning. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Roads may be snow and ice covered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest precipitation can be expected

mid to late evening through early Wednesday morning.

Travel may be difficult.

