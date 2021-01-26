Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 4:26AM PST until January 27 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 6 inches by
early Wednesday morning. Highest amounts above 1000 feet, Areas
below 500 feet will likely see spotty accumulations of an inch
or less.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. In
Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Roads may be snow or ice covered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest precipitation can be expected
between 6 pm and midnight.
Consider alternate routes as there may be delays at times.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments