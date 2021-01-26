Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 4:42PM PST until January 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
…Heavy Snow expected tonight into Wednesday in much of Siskiyou
County and portions of Josephine and eastern Curry Counties…
.A strong, wet and cold low pressure system is expected to bring
heavy snow to much of Siskiyou County, especially the Mount
Shasta area, this afternoon into Wednesday. Heavy snow is also
expected above 1500 feet in Josephine and eastern Curry counties.
Elsewhere, expect lighter snow to fall over the Cascades and
Siskiyous and elevations above 1500 feet west of the Cascades.
Snow levels could dip as low as 1000 feet during times of heavier
snow this evening. Mostly light snow amounts are also expected
east of the Cascades, but gusty winds combined with the snow will
make for hazardous driving conditions.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, but
with winds gusting as high as 45 mph causing blowing and
drifting snow.
* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc
Counties. In Oregon, Klamath Basin including Highways 66, 97
and 140.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.