Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 4:42PM PST until January 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

…Heavy Snow expected tonight into Wednesday in much of Siskiyou

County and portions of Josephine and eastern Curry Counties…

.A strong, wet and cold low pressure system is expected to bring

heavy snow to much of Siskiyou County, especially the Mount

Shasta area, this afternoon into Wednesday. Heavy snow is also

expected above 1500 feet in Josephine and eastern Curry counties.

Elsewhere, expect lighter snow to fall over the Cascades and

Siskiyous and elevations above 1500 feet west of the Cascades.

Snow levels could dip as low as 1000 feet during times of heavier

snow this evening. Mostly light snow amounts are also expected

east of the Cascades, but gusty winds combined with the snow will

make for hazardous driving conditions.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, but

with winds gusting as high as 45 mph causing blowing and

drifting snow.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties. In Oregon, Klamath Basin including Highways 66, 97

and 140.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.