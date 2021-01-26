Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 7:57PM PST until January 27 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW OVER PORTIONS OF EASTERN WASHINGTON AND

EASTERN OREGON TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY…

.Moderate to locally heavy snow is expected tonight through

Wednesday across parts of south central WA south to the Eastern

Columbia River Gorge and across portions of the John Day Basin

and the John Day Highlands. Visibilities less than one mile are

anticipated at times as the Pacific system brings periods of snow

to eastern Washington and Oregon.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially over the

passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.