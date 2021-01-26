Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
January 27, 2021 6:34 am
Published 9:43 pm

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 9:43PM PST until January 27 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. In
Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy freezing drizzle is also possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content