Wind Advisory issued January 27 at 4:50AM PST until January 27 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50

mph.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties and Modoc County to include the Warner Mountains and

portions of Highways 299 and 139. In Oregon, Northern and

Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and

Eastern Lake County to include portions of Highway 140 and

Highway 31 from Paisley through Summer Lake.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow will reduce visibility at

times.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.