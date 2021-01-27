Wind Advisory issued January 27 at 4:50AM PST until January 27 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50
mph.
* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc
Counties and Modoc County to include the Warner Mountains and
portions of Highways 299 and 139. In Oregon, Northern and
Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and
Eastern Lake County to include portions of Highway 140 and
Highway 31 from Paisley through Summer Lake.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow will reduce visibility at
times.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
