Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 2:20AM PST until January 27 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. In
Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Roads may be snow-covered at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy freezing drizzle is also possible.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.