Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 4:06AM PST until January 27 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. In

Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Roads may be snow-covered at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy freezing drizzle is also possible.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.