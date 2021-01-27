Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 9:56PM PST until January 29 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow accumulations of three to five inches, with

increased amounts at higher elevation.

* WHERE…In Modoc County, CA the Warner Mountains, including

route 299 at Cedar Pass, and most areas south of route 139/299,

including route 139 south between Canby and Adin. Areas of

higher terrain in southern Lake County, including route 140 at

Warner Mountain Summit.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Slushy, snow covered roads will cause difficult and

hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions will impact the

morning and perhaps this evenings commute. Wet roads could

turn icy.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow amounts at Quartz Mountain fall just

below advisory criteria, but monitor the forecast for updates.

Strong south winds will peak again in the afternoon along the

Warner Mountains and other high terrain, possibly leading to

blowing snow and a reduction in visibility.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for

latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.