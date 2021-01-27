Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 9:56PM PST until January 29 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow accumulations of three to five inches, with
increased amounts at higher elevation.
* WHERE…In Modoc County, CA the Warner Mountains, including
route 299 at Cedar Pass, and most areas south of route 139/299,
including route 139 south between Canby and Adin. Areas of
higher terrain in southern Lake County, including route 140 at
Warner Mountain Summit.
* WHEN…Until 1 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Slushy, snow covered roads will cause difficult and
hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions will impact the
morning and perhaps this evenings commute. Wet roads could
turn icy.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow amounts at Quartz Mountain fall just
below advisory criteria, but monitor the forecast for updates.
Strong south winds will peak again in the afternoon along the
Warner Mountains and other high terrain, possibly leading to
blowing snow and a reduction in visibility.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for
latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.
Comments