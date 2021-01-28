Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 11:56AM PST until January 29 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional new snow accumulations of 1

to 3 inches, but up to 5 inches over the higher terrain of the

Warner Mountains.

* WHERE…In Modoc County, CA the Warner Mountains, but also

Alturas, Highway 299 at Cedar Pass, US Highway 395 and most

areas along Highway 139 south of Tulelake to Adin. In Lake

County, Highway 140 from Quartz Mountain eastward, including

Warner Mountain Summit. Also Highway 395 from Valley Falls

southward, including the areas of higher terrain.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Slushy, snow covered roads in some areas will cause

difficult and hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions could

impact the evening commute. Wet roads could turn icy tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty south winds will peak again in the

afternoon along the Warner Mountains and other high terrain,

leading to some blowing snow and a reduction in visibility.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.