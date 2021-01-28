Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 1:18PM PST until January 29 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional new snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches, highest over the Warner Mountains.

* WHERE…In Modoc County, CA the Warner Mountains, but also

Alturas, Highway 299 at Cedar Pass, US Highway 395 and most areas

along Highway 139 south of Tulelake to Adin. In Lake County,

Highway 140 from Quartz Mountain eastward, including Warner

Mountain Summit. Also Highway 395 from Valley Falls southward,

including the areas of higher terrain.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Slushy, snow covered roads in some areas will cause

difficult and hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions could

impact the evening commute. Any wet roads could turn icy

tonight.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.