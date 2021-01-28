Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 1:18PM PST until January 29 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional new snow accumulations of 1 to
3 inches, highest over the Warner Mountains.
* WHERE…In Modoc County, CA the Warner Mountains, but also
Alturas, Highway 299 at Cedar Pass, US Highway 395 and most areas
along Highway 139 south of Tulelake to Adin. In Lake County,
Highway 140 from Quartz Mountain eastward, including Warner
Mountain Summit. Also Highway 395 from Valley Falls southward,
including the areas of higher terrain.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Slushy, snow covered roads in some areas will cause
difficult and hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions could
impact the evening commute. Any wet roads could turn icy
tonight.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.