Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 4:12AM PST until January 29 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Accumulations of three to five inches,
with increased amounts at higher elevation.
* WHERE…In Modoc County, CA the Warner Mountains, including
route 299 at Cedar Pass, and most areas south of route
139/299, including route 139 south between Canby and Adin.
Areas of higher terrain in southern Lake County, including
route 140 at Warner Mountain Summit and Quartz Mountain.
* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Slushy, snow covered roads will cause difficult and
hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions will impact the
morning commute. Wet roads could turn icy.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty south winds will peak again in the
afternoon along the Warner Mountains and other high terrain, leading
to some blowing snow and a reduction in visibility.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.