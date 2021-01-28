Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 6:35AM PST until January 29 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Accumulations of three to five inches,

with increased amounts at higher elevation.

* WHERE…In Modoc County, CA the Warner Mountains, including

route 299 at Cedar Pass, and most areas south of route

139/299, including route 139 south between Canby and Adin.

Areas of higher terrain in southern Lake County, including

route 140 at Warner Mountain Summit and Quartz Mountain.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Slushy, snow covered roads will cause difficult and

hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions will impact the

morning commute. Wet roads could turn icy.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty south winds will peak again in the

afternoon along the Warner Mountains and other high terrain,

leading to some blowing snow and a reduction in visibility.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.