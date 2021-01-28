Skip to Content
today at 2:52 pm
Published 6:35 am

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 6:35AM PST until January 29 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Accumulations of three to five inches,
with increased amounts at higher elevation.

* WHERE…In Modoc County, CA the Warner Mountains, including
route 299 at Cedar Pass, and most areas south of route
139/299, including route 139 south between Canby and Adin.
Areas of higher terrain in southern Lake County, including
route 140 at Warner Mountain Summit and Quartz Mountain.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Slushy, snow covered roads will cause difficult and
hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions will impact the
morning commute. Wet roads could turn icy.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty south winds will peak again in the
afternoon along the Warner Mountains and other high terrain,
leading to some blowing snow and a reduction in visibility.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.

National Weather Service

