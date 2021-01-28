Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 7:50AM PST until January 29 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Accumulations of three to five inches,
with increased amounts at higher elevation.
* WHERE…In Modoc County, CA the Warner Mountains, including
Alturas, Highway 299 at Cedar Pass, US Highway 395 and most
areas along Highway 139 south of Tulelake to Adin. In Lake
County, Highway 140 from Quartz Mountain eastward, including
Warner Mountain Summit. Also Highway 395 from Valley Falls
southward, including the areas of higher terrain.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Slushy, snow covered roads will cause difficult and
hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions will impact the
morning commute. Wet roads could turn icy tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty south winds will peak again in the
afternoon along the Warner Mountains and other high terrain,
leading to some blowing snow and a reduction in visibility.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.