Wind Advisory issued January 29 at 2:13PM PST until February 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts 45 to 55 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, south
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 70 mph possible.
* WHERE…Higher elevations areas in eastern Klamath County and
Lake County. The advisory area includes Summer Lake and Valley
Falls and portions of Highway 31 near Summer Lake. The watch
includes portions of 31 south of Summer Lake.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM Saturday to 4 PM PST
Monday. For the High Wind Watch, from Sunday afternoon through
Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles during the watch period. Damaging winds could damage
trees and power lines.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some snowfall is likely in some of this
area during the mentioned time period, but the primary hazard
is expected to be due to wind, as snow amounts will be light and
generally in the mountains.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially
if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines
are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
