Wind Advisory issued January 30 at 3:47PM PST until February 2 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, south
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…Higher elevations areas in eastern Klamath County and
Lake County. The advisory area Valley Falls and portions of
Highway 31 near Summer Lake. The watch includes portions of
Highway 31 south of Summer Lake.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 4 AM
PST Tuesday. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday morning
through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles during the watch period. Damaging winds could damage
trees and power lines.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some snowfall is likely in some of this
area during the mentioned time period, but the primary hazard
is expected to be due to wind, as snow amounts will be light
and generally in the mountains.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially
if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines
are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.