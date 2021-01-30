Wind Advisory issued January 30 at 3:47PM PST until February 2 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, south

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Higher elevations areas in eastern Klamath County and

Lake County. The advisory area Valley Falls and portions of

Highway 31 near Summer Lake. The watch includes portions of

Highway 31 south of Summer Lake.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 4 AM

PST Tuesday. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday morning

through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles during the watch period. Damaging winds could damage

trees and power lines.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some snowfall is likely in some of this

area during the mentioned time period, but the primary hazard

is expected to be due to wind, as snow amounts will be light

and generally in the mountains.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially

if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines

are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.