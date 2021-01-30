Wind Advisory issued January 30 at 4:00AM PST until February 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts 45 to 55 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, south

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 70 mph possible.

* WHERE…Higher elevations areas in eastern Klamath County and

Lake County. The advisory area includes Summer Lake and Valley

Falls and portions of Highway 31 near Summer Lake. The watch

includes portions of 31 south of Summer Lake.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM Saturday to 4 PM PST

Monday. For the High Wind Watch, from Sunday afternoon through

Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles during the watch period. Damaging winds could

damage trees and power lines.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some snowfall is likely in some of this

area during the mentioned time period, but the primary hazard

is expected to be due to wind, as snow amounts will be light

and generally in the mountains.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially

if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines

are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.