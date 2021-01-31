High Wind Warning issued January 31 at 2:50PM PST until February 2 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Warning, south
winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts 60 to 70 mph possible.
* WHERE…Higher elevations areas in eastern Klamath County and
Lake County. The advisory area Valley Falls and portions of
Highway 31 near Summer Lake. The warning includes portions of
Highway 31 south of Summer Lake.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 4 AM Monday to 4 AM PST
Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles during the warning period. Warning level winds could
damage trees and power lines.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some snowfall is likely in some of this
area during the mentioned time period, but the primary hazard
is expected to be due to wind, as snow amounts will be light
and generally in the mountains.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
