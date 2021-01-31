Wind Advisory issued January 31 at 2:50PM PST until February 2 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Warning, south

winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts 60 to 70 mph possible.

* WHERE…Higher elevations areas in eastern Klamath County and

Lake County. The advisory area Valley Falls and portions of

Highway 31 near Summer Lake. The warning includes portions of

Highway 31 south of Summer Lake.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 4 AM Monday to 4 AM PST

Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles during the warning period. Warning level winds could

damage trees and power lines.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some snowfall is likely in some of this

area during the mentioned time period, but the primary hazard

is expected to be due to wind, as snow amounts will be light

and generally in the mountains.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.