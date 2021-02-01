High Wind Warning issued February 1 at 2:13AM PST until February 2 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Warning, south
winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts 60 to 70 mph possible.
* WHERE…The warning includes higher elevations in eastern
Klamath and Lake Counties and portions of Highway 31 south of
Summer Lake. The advisory includes higher terrain in eastern
Klamath county and areas across Lake County including Valley
Falls, Paisley, Silver Lake, Fort Rock and Alkalai Lake. This
also includes portions of Highway 31 in northeast Klamath
County and in Lake County.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 4 AM Monday to 4 AM PST
Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles during the warning period. Warning level
winds could damage trees and power lines.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some snowfall is likely for portions of
this area this afternoon into tonight, but the primary hazard is
expected to be due to wind, as snow amounts will be light.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.