High Wind Warning issued February 1 at 4:03PM PST until February 2 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Warning, south

winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts 60 to 70 mph expected.

* WHERE…The warning includes higher elevations in eastern

Klamath and Lake Counties and portions of Highway 31 south of

Summer Lake. The advisory includes higher terrain in eastern

Klamath county and areas across Lake County including Valley

Falls, Paisley, Silver Lake, Fort Rock and Alkalai Lake. This

also includes portions of Highway 31 in northeast Klamath

County and in Lake County.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory, until 4 AM

PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles during the warning period. Warning level

winds could damage trees and power lines.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some snowfall is likely for portions of

this area into tonight, but the primary hazard is expected to

be due to wind, as snow amounts will be light, generally less

than 3 inches.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.