Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 10:01PM PST until February 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

…Moderate to Heavy Wet Snow Expected into Tuesday Morning then

Low Level Snow Late Tuesday Night through Wednesday…

.A strong, wet frontal system is moving across the area with high

precipitation rates and snow levels falling into the 3000 to

4000 foot range. A period of heavy, wet snowfall is expected

across the area through this evening, likely resulting in impacts

on area roadways. Lighter intensity snow will linger late tonight

into Tuesday morning. The next front will be colder and affect

the area late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon with snow

levels falling to 2000 feet.

* WHAT…Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 1 to 4 inches at elevations between 2000 and 3000 feet with

4 to 10 inches at elevations above 3000 feet. Winds gusting as

high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of south central and southwest Oregon. This

includes Jacksonville Hill, Butte Falls, Prospect, Crater Lake,

Diamond Lake, and Crescent. The passes on Interstate 5 between

between Sunny Valley and Canyonville including Canyon Mountain

and Sexton Passes may also be impacted.

* WHEN…From 10 PM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.