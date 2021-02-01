Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 2:09PM PST until February 3 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
…MORE SNOW TO THE CASCADES AND FOOTHILLS TUESDAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY…
A cold upper level trough is forecast to move over southwest
Washington and northwest Oregon Tuesday night and eventually shift
east of the Cascades by Wednesday afternoon. Snow levels Tuesday
morning will be 2500 to 3500 feet, but lower to 1500 to 2000 feet
Tuesday night.
* WHAT…Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 10 inches above 2000 feet. Accumulations of 1 to 4
inches possible as low as 1500 feet.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. In
Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Tuesday to 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The period of heaviest snowfall is expected
to be late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments