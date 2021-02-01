Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 2:09PM PST until February 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…MORE SNOW TO THE CASCADES AND FOOTHILLS TUESDAY THROUGH

WEDNESDAY…

A cold upper level trough is forecast to move over southwest

Washington and northwest Oregon Tuesday night and eventually shift

east of the Cascades by Wednesday afternoon. Snow levels Tuesday

morning will be 2500 to 3500 feet, but lower to 1500 to 2000 feet

Tuesday night.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16

inches.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The period of heaviest snowfall will be

late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.