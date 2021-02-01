Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 2:09PM PST until February 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
…MORE SNOW TO THE CASCADES AND FOOTHILLS TUESDAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY…
A cold upper level trough is forecast to move over southwest
Washington and northwest Oregon Tuesday night and eventually shift
east of the Cascades by Wednesday afternoon. Snow levels Tuesday
morning will be 2500 to 3500 feet, but lower to 1500 to 2000 feet
Tuesday night.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16
inches.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The period of heaviest snowfall will be
late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
