Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 3:09PM PST until February 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
…Moderate to Heavy Wet Snow Expected into Tuesday Morning then
Low Level Snow Late Tuesday Night through Wednesday…
.A strong, wet frontal system is moving across the area with high
precipitation rates and snow levels falling into the 3000 to
4000 foot range. A period of heavy, wet snowfall is expected
across the area through this evening, likely resulting in impacts
on area roadways. Lighter intensity snow will linger late tonight
into Tuesday morning. The next front will be colder and affect the
area late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon with snow
levels falling to 2000 feet.
* WHAT…Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 4 inches at elevations between 2000 and 3000 feet with 4
to 10 inches at elevations above 3000 feet. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of south central and southwest Oregon. This
includes Jacksonville Hill, Butte Falls, Prospect, Crater Lake,
Diamond Lake, and Crescent. The passes on Interstate 5 between
between Sunny Valley and Canyonville may also be impacted.
* WHEN…From 10 PM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.
