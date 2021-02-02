Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 1:26AM PST until February 3 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…MORE SNOW EXPECTED FOR THE CASCADES AND FOOTHILLS TUESDAY

THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON…

A cold upper level trough is forecast to move over southwest

Washington and northwest Oregon Tuesday night and eventually

shift east of the Cascades by early Wednesday afternoon. Snow

levels Tuesday morning will be 2500 to 3500 feet, but lower to

1500 to 2000 feet by late Tuesday night.

* WHAT…Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 5 to 10 inches above 2000 feet. Accumulations of 1 to 4

inches possible as low as 1500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. In

Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The period of heaviest snowfall is expected

to be Tuesday night through mid Wednesday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.