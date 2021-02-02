Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 1:47PM PST until February 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 1 to 4 inches at elevations between 1500 and 3000 feet, with

4 to 9 inches at elevations above 3000 feet. Localized snow

amounts in the higher terrain may accumulate up to 12 to 13

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, and Curry

Counties. This includes Jacksonville Hill, Butte Falls,

Prospect, Crater Lake, Diamond Lake, and Crescent. The passes on

Interstate 5 between between Sunny Valley and Canyonville

including Canyon Mountain and Sexton Passes may also be

impacted.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet snow may mix down to valley floors of

Oregon Wednesday morning, but we are not expecting it to

accumulate.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.