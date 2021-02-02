Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 1:47PM PST until February 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 4 inches at elevations between 1500 and 3000 feet, with
4 to 9 inches at elevations above 3000 feet. Localized snow
amounts in the higher terrain may accumulate up to 12 to 13
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, and Curry
Counties. This includes Jacksonville Hill, Butte Falls,
Prospect, Crater Lake, Diamond Lake, and Crescent. The passes on
Interstate 5 between between Sunny Valley and Canyonville
including Canyon Mountain and Sexton Passes may also be
impacted.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet snow may mix down to valley floors of
Oregon Wednesday morning, but we are not expecting it to
accumulate.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.