Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 2:10PM PST until February 3 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 10 inches above 2000 feet. Accumulations of 1 to 4
inches down to near 1500 feet.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. In
Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The period of heaviest snowfall will be
late tonight through Wednesday morning.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.