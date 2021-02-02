Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 2:10PM PST until February 3 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 10 inches above 2000 feet. Accumulations of 1 to 4
inches down to near 1500 feet.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. In
Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The period of heaviest snowfall will be
late tonight through Wednesday morning.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

