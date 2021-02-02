Skip to Content
today at 11:14 pm
Published 2:10 pm

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 2:10PM PST until February 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The period of heaviest snowfall will be
late tonight through Wednesday morning.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

