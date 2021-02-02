Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 2:29AM PST until February 3 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…MORE SNOW ALONG THE WASHINGTON AND OREGON CASCADES THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON…

.An upper level trough will move into the Pacific Northwest

tonight into Wednesday and will weaken as it moves east of the

Cascades Wednesday afternoon. There will be a period of moderate

to heavy snow along the east slopes of the Washington and Oregon

Cascades tonight through Wednesday morning.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches

with the heaviest accumulation above 4500 feet. Winds gusting as

high as 30 mph will cause patchy blowing and drifting of snow.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Snow levels will be

decreasing through Wednesday morning…and snow will affect the

passes tonight and Wednesday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.