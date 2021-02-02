Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 2:29AM PST until February 3 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…MORE SNOW ALONG THE WASHINGTON AND OREGON CASCADES THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON…
.An upper level trough will move into the Pacific Northwest
tonight into Wednesday and will weaken as it moves east of the
Cascades Wednesday afternoon. There will be a period of moderate
to heavy snow along the east slopes of the Washington and Oregon
Cascades tonight through Wednesday morning.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches
with the heaviest accumulation above 4500 feet. Winds gusting as
high as 30 mph will cause patchy blowing and drifting of snow.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Snow levels will be
decreasing through Wednesday morning…and snow will affect the
passes tonight and Wednesday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
