Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 8:49PM PST until February 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 1 to 4 inches at elevations between 1500 and 3000 feet, with

4 to 9 inches at elevations above 3000 feet and in the Southern

Oregon Cascades and Siskiyous. Winds gusting to 25 mph except

35 to 45 mph over the mountains above 3000 feet.

* WHERE…This includes portions of Douglas above 1500 feet

including the passes on Interstate 5 between Azalea and Sunny

Valley. This also includes all highways and passes in the

Southern Oregon Cascades including Highways 62, 230, 138, 140,

66 and also include portions of Interstate 5 near Siskiyou

Summit.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow is expected late tonight and

Wednesday morning. Then expect light to moderate snow showers

Wednesday afternoon above 2000 feet.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.