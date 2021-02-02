Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 8:49PM PST until February 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 4 inches at elevations between 1500 and 3000 feet, with
4 to 9 inches at elevations above 3000 feet and in the Southern
Oregon Cascades and Siskiyous. Winds gusting to 25 mph except
35 to 45 mph over the mountains above 3000 feet.
* WHERE…This includes portions of Douglas above 1500 feet
including the passes on Interstate 5 between Azalea and Sunny
Valley. This also includes all highways and passes in the
Southern Oregon Cascades including Highways 62, 230, 138, 140,
66 and also include portions of Interstate 5 near Siskiyou
Summit.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow is expected late tonight and
Wednesday morning. Then expect light to moderate snow showers
Wednesday afternoon above 2000 feet.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.