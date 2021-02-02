Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 9:34PM PST until February 3 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…MORE SNOW ALONG THE WASHINGTON AND OREGON CASCADES TONIGHT

THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON…

.An upper level trough will continue to move into the Pacific

Northwest tonight into Wednesday and will weaken as it moves east

of the Cascades Wednesday afternoon. There will be a period of

moderate to heavy snow along the east slopes of the Washington and

Oregon Cascades tonight through Wednesday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches

with the heaviest accumulation above 4500 feet.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Snow levels will be

decreasing through Wednesday morning…and snow will affect

the passes tonight and Wednesday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.