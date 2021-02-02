Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 9:34PM PST until February 3 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…MORE SNOW ALONG THE WASHINGTON AND OREGON CASCADES TONIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON…
.An upper level trough will continue to move into the Pacific
Northwest tonight into Wednesday and will weaken as it moves east
of the Cascades Wednesday afternoon. There will be a period of
moderate to heavy snow along the east slopes of the Washington and
Oregon Cascades tonight through Wednesday.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches
with the heaviest accumulation above 4500 feet.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Snow levels will be
decreasing through Wednesday morning…and snow will affect
the passes tonight and Wednesday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.