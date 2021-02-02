Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 9:55AM PST until February 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 4 inches at elevations between 2000 and 3000 feet with
4 to 10 inches at elevations above 3000 feet. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of south central and southwest Oregon. This
includes Jacksonville Hill, Butte Falls, Prospect, Crater
Lake, Diamond Lake, and Crescent. The passes on Interstate 5
between between Sunny Valley and Canyonville including Canyon
Mountain and Sexton Passes may also be impacted.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for
latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.