Winter Weather Advisory issued February 2 at 9:55AM PST until February 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 1 to 4 inches at elevations between 2000 and 3000 feet with

4 to 10 inches at elevations above 3000 feet. Winds gusting as

high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of south central and southwest Oregon. This

includes Jacksonville Hill, Butte Falls, Prospect, Crater

Lake, Diamond Lake, and Crescent. The passes on Interstate 5

between between Sunny Valley and Canyonville including Canyon

Mountain and Sexton Passes may also be impacted.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for

latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.