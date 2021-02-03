Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 10:10AM PST until February 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers will decrease during the
afternoon.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.