Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 10:10AM PST until February 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers will decrease during the

afternoon.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.