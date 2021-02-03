Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 4:27AM PST until February 3 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow above 2000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of
up to two inches.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. In
Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers will begin to decrease late
Wednesday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.