Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 4:27AM PST until February 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers will begin decreasing

early Wednesday afternoon.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.