Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 5:49AM PST until February 3 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…SNOW ALONG THE WASHINGTON AND OREGON CASCADES…
.A low pressure system will continue to move across the region
today. This will result in a period of moderate snow along the
east slopes of the Washington and Oregon Cascades this morning.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.