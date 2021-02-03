Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 5:49AM PST until February 3 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…SNOW ALONG THE WASHINGTON AND OREGON CASCADES…

.A low pressure system will continue to move across the region

today. This will result in a period of moderate snow along the

east slopes of the Washington and Oregon Cascades this morning.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.