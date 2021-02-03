Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 9:40AM PST until February 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 1 to 4 inches at elevations between 1500 and 3000 feet,

with 4 to 9 inches at elevations above 3000 feet and 6 to 12

inches in the Southern Oregon Cascades and Siskiyous. Winds

gusting to 25 mph except 35 to 45 mph over the mountains above

3000 feet.

* WHERE…This includes portions of Eastern Douglas County above

1500 feet east of Toketee Falls. This also includes all

highways and passes in the Southern Oregon Cascades including

Highways 62, 230, 138, 140, 66 and also include portions of

Interstate 5 near Siskiyou Summit.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light to moderate snow showers this

afternoon above 2000 feet.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.