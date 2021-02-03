Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 9:40AM PST until February 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 4 inches at elevations between 1500 and 3000 feet,
with 4 to 9 inches at elevations above 3000 feet and 6 to 12
inches in the Southern Oregon Cascades and Siskiyous. Winds
gusting to 25 mph except 35 to 45 mph over the mountains above
3000 feet.
* WHERE…This includes portions of Eastern Douglas County above
1500 feet east of Toketee Falls. This also includes all
highways and passes in the Southern Oregon Cascades including
Highways 62, 230, 138, 140, 66 and also include portions of
Interstate 5 near Siskiyou Summit.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light to moderate snow showers this
afternoon above 2000 feet.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.