Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 6:23PM PST until February 7 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.
Ice accumulations up to one to two tenths of an inch. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Ice and snow expected on roads. Travel may be
difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.