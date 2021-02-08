Special Weather Statement issued February 8 at 4:29PM PST by NWS Portland OR
It appears increasingly likely the coldest temperatures of the
winter will drop southwestward into southwest Washington and
northwest Oregon beginning Wednesday night into Thursday and will
likely persist through at least the weekend. Widespread high
temperatures in the 30s to low 40s and low temperatures in the 20s
appear likely. There is a 30-40% chance that this could result in
the coldest high temperatures across the region since early
February 2014 with high temperatures dropping into the 20s. In
addition, strong east winds and cold wind chill values will
develop near the mouth of the Columbia River Gorge and likely
persist into next weekend.
Finally, an approaching low pressure may spread precipitation
into the region beginning late Wednesday into Thursday. There is a
good chance that this precipitation will fall as a mixture of
rain, freezing rain and snow across portions of southwest
Washington and northwest Oregon, but what type and how much will
fall where remains highly uncertain at this point. Additional
rounds of precipitation that could fall as a mixture of rain,
freezing rain and snow across portions of the area will be
possible into the weekend. However, it’s also quite possible the
area will dry out while remaining cold. Please continue to monitor
the forecast as details in the expected weather become more
clear.
Comments