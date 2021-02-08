Special Weather Statement issued February 8 at 4:29PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

It appears increasingly likely the coldest temperatures of the

winter will drop southwestward into southwest Washington and

northwest Oregon beginning Wednesday night into Thursday and will

likely persist through at least the weekend. Widespread high

temperatures in the 30s to low 40s and low temperatures in the 20s

appear likely. There is a 30-40% chance that this could result in

the coldest high temperatures across the region since early

February 2014 with high temperatures dropping into the 20s. In

addition, strong east winds and cold wind chill values will

develop near the mouth of the Columbia River Gorge and likely

persist into next weekend.

Finally, an approaching low pressure may spread precipitation

into the region beginning late Wednesday into Thursday. There is a

good chance that this precipitation will fall as a mixture of

rain, freezing rain and snow across portions of southwest

Washington and northwest Oregon, but what type and how much will

fall where remains highly uncertain at this point. Additional

rounds of precipitation that could fall as a mixture of rain,

freezing rain and snow across portions of the area will be

possible into the weekend. However, it’s also quite possible the

area will dry out while remaining cold. Please continue to monitor

the forecast as details in the expected weather become more

clear.